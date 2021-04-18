Una: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has urged the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies to motivate the people to use face masks, maintain social distancing and strictly follow the SoPs and guidelines of the State Government.

The Chief Minister, in review meeting at Una on Sunday, urged the elected representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies to ensure implementing guidelines of the State Government particularly regarding number of people permitted in a social or religious function.

He said that they can play a pivotal role by acting as a bridge between the State Health Department and those in home isolation due to Covid positive.

The State CM also urged the opinion makers and heads of civil societies to motivate the people to come forward for getting themselves get tested for Covid-19.

Jai Ram Thakur said that these representatives must motivate the people to go for vaccination as this was vital for their wellbeing and safety.

Chief Minister said that the major cause of concern was the sharp surge in the number of Covid cases in the State. He said that there were only 218 active case, but today this number have crossed the 8400 mark.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar said that being the border district, special stress needs to be laid to take stern steps against the defaulters.

Deputy Commissioner Una Raghav Sharma said that one of the major fairs of the district was held in the district by adopting SoPs and langars and bhandaras were completely banned.

Una district has 781 active Covid cases and 88 deaths have been reported in the district till date. Chief Medical Officer Una said that the positivity rate of the district was 4.5 percent. As many as 98,704 people of the district have been administered first dose of vaccine and 8,835 have taken both the doses of vaccine.

“There was adequate stock of medical linguistics,” Chief Medical Officer Una confirmed.