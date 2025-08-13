New Delhi – The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday hit back at the Opposition over the ‘vote chori’ debate, alleging that lakhs of fake voters exist in the stronghold constituencies of top leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee and MK Stalin.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing media at BJP headquarter, claimed that constituencies like Rae Bareli, Wayanad, Diamond Harbour, Kannauj, Mainpuri, and Kolathur — all represented by senior Opposition figures — show massive anomalies in voter rolls.

“Will all these Opposition leaders resign after what they call ‘vote chori’? They want to stop SIR because it will clean up such voter rolls,” Thakur said, in a counter to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation of voter roll manipulation in a Bengaluru seat and claims of Election Commission–BJP collusion.

Thakur accused the Opposition of relying on a “Ghuspaithiya vote bank” for political survival, calling Rahul Gandhi a “propaganda king.” He said BJP’s analysis of six Opposition-ruled constituencies exposed large-scale voter roll irregularities.

According to BJP’s data, Wayanad — won first by Rahul Gandhi and later by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — allegedly has 93,499 doubtful voters, including 20,438 duplicates, 17,450 voters with fake addresses, 4,246 mixed-household entries, and 51,365 added through mass registration.

Rae Bareli, a congress stronghold, was alleged to have more than two lakh doubtful voters, with 19,512 duplicates, 71,977 fake-address entries, and 92,747 added en masse. Thakur also claimed that over 52,000 fake birth certificates linked to bogus addresses were detected here.

Diamond Harbour, held by TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee, was said to have nearly 2.6 lakh doubtful voters, including 1.55 lakh with fake addresses and around 56,000 added in bulk. In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP claimed 2,91,798 doubtful voters in Kannauj and 2,55,914 in Mainpuri — seats of Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav. MK Stalin’s Kolathur constituency in Tamil Nadu allegedly had around 20,000 such entries.

Thakur said BJP’s review identified five patterns in what it described as the ‘Ghuspaithiya vote bank’: duplicate voters, fake addresses, fake relatives, manipulated ages, and mass voter additions.