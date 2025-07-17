Solan – Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences has been awarded the prestigious Category-1 status by the University Grants Commission (UGC), placing it among the country’s top autonomous institutions.

The recognition was approved during the UGC’s 591st Commission Meeting under the Graded Autonomy Regulations, 2018. It makes Shoolini eligible for wide-ranging academic and administrative freedoms—including launching new courses, departments, and international collaborations without prior UGC approval.

Founder Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla said, “This distinction grants us greater autonomy in research and funding. I envision Shoolini among the world’s top 50 universities in the next decade.”

The recognition was granted after the university met the requirement of being ranked among the top 500 global institutions in the Times Higher Education World Rankings.

Shoolini must now notify the UGC of the benefits it plans to implement under this status and commit to ongoing compliance. The university is also eligible to offer Open and Distance Learning programmes, subject to regulatory conditions.