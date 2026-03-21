Solan: Shoolini University held its 9th Convocation Ceremony on Saturday, conferring degrees on 1,172 students, including undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral scholars.

A total of 1,087 students received undergraduate and postgraduate degrees, while 85 scholars were awarded PhD degrees for their research contributions. Among them, 569 students graduated in undergraduate programmes and 518 in postgraduate courses across various disciplines. The university also honours 30 medallists and 23 merit certificate holders during the ceremony.

Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and Executive Council Member of NAAC, attended the convocation as the Chief Guest. Addressing the graduates, he emphasised the importance of lifelong learning and highlighted the role of the National Education Policy in shaping a developed India. He urged students to contribute responsibly to society.

Guest of Honour Kunwar Shekhar Vijendra, Chancellor of Shobhit University, described graduation as a new beginning and encouraged students to align their personal growth with the nation’s progress while remaining grounded in values.

Another Guest of Honour, Rajan Welukar, Vice Chancellor of ATLAS SkillTech University, Mumbai, highlighted the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and emotional intelligence. He said that along with academic knowledge, interpersonal skills and compassion are essential for long-term success.