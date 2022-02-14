Shimla: The state Cabinet has decided to open schools for all classes from 17th February 2022.

After reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the State, the State Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur took the decision.

The state has already opened schools for 9th to 12 class students.

Schools from primary schools are opening after the Covid pandemic.

Cabinet decided to notify Sardar Patel University Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Act, 2022 from 1st April 2022 to set up a new State University at Mandi.

The state Cabinet has also decided to open gyms and cinema halls as well and also permitted all kinds of langars.