Shoolini University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Antier Solutions Private Limited to collaborate in the areas of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Large Language Models (LLMs), Blockchain and other future technologies. The partnership aims to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and create new opportunities for students, researchers and faculty members.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Ashish Khosla, President Innovation and AI at Shoolini University and Director of the Yogananda School of Artificial Intelligence, Computer and Data Science, along with Vikram Singh, Managing Director of Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

As part of the collaboration, both institutions will work on joint projects related to AI, LLMs, Blockchain and allied technologies. The partnership will also focus on student internships, placement opportunities, workshops, seminars and future research initiatives aimed at improving practical exposure and innovation.

Officials said the agreement would remain valid for five years and could later expand into specialised projects and innovation-driven programmes through mutual consent.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Prof. Ashish Khosla said the future of education depends on combining academic excellence with real-world technological innovation. He said the collaboration with Antier Solutions would help students and faculty gain exposure to cutting-edge technologies while creating opportunities for research, innovation, internships and career development.

Vikram Singh said Artificial Intelligence is becoming an important part of professional and educational life, with innovation happening at a rapid pace. He said Antier Solutions sees the partnership as an opportunity to connect industry execution with academic research. He added that Shoolini University’s work in research, biotechnology and indigenous LLMs makes the collaboration significant for future innovation and intellectual property development.