Solan – Shoolini University has become the first academic institution in India to offer the International Coaching Federation (ICF) Level 1 Coach Training Programme. The globally recognised certification, considered the gold standard in coaching, is now underway with its second batch for the academic year 2025–26.

The 12-week, 70-hour course includes 60 hours of coach-specific training and 10 hours of mentorship, combining live sessions, observed coaching, peer practice, and guided mentoring. The curriculum covers ICF core competencies, ethics, applied practice, and reflective learning.

Programme Lead and ICF-accredited coach Payal Khanna said, “Coaching is becoming an essential skill for leaders and professionals and this programme gives them a practical way to learn and put it into action.”

Designed for corporate leaders, aspiring coaches, educators, and entrepreneurs, the programme emphasises experiential learning to prepare participants to apply coaching in diverse contexts.

With this initiative, Shoolini University has set a benchmark in integrating globally recognised coach training into Indian academia, equipping professionals to drive leadership, organisational growth, and personal transformation.