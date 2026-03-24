Dr Santanu Mukherjee wins ‘Nanjing Award’ for research on tackling pharmaceutical pollution

Solan: Converting an environmental challenge into an innovative solution, Dr Santanu Mukherjee, a scientist at Shoolini University, has been selected to present his research at the World Congress of Soil Science 2026. He has also been conferred the globally recognised “Nanjing Award for Distinguished Scientists.”

Dr Mukherjee’s research focuses on addressing the growing concern of pharmaceutical pollution in soil and water systems. His work involves developing biochar from Himalayan pine needles and using it as a “supersorbent” to remove harmful contaminants, including antibiotics, from the environment.

The study presents a sustainable “waste to wealth” model by utilising pine needles—often considered a forest hazard—as a resource for environmental cleanup. The research contributes to the circular economy and offers practical solutions for soil remediation and pollution control.

The World Congress of Soil Science 2026 is one of the largest global platforms in the field, expected to bring together over 4,000 scientists, policymakers and experts, along with hundreds of research presentations and technical sessions.

Dr Mukherjee’s work has been selected for a specialised session on soil remediation and environmental sustainability, where he will present his findings and proposed solutions to tackle soil degradation and emerging contaminants.

The “Nanjing Award for Distinguished Scientists,” conferred by the Soil Science Society of China in collaboration with the WCSS organising committee, recognises outstanding contributions by researchers worldwide. The award also includes financial support for participation in the global congress.

Experts believe that his participation will not only enhance international collaboration but also bring global attention to innovative research being carried out at Shoolini University.

The research aligns with key global priorities, including clean water, climate action and sustainable ecosystems, highlighting how local resources like pine needles can be transformed into effective solutions for global environmental challenges.