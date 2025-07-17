Cabinet sub-committee takes key decisions after flash floods and cloudbursts disrupt life across the state

Shimla: In the wake of recent cloudbursts and flash floods, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to strengthen its disaster response mechanism by enhancing the Early Warning System (EWS) and hiring a helicopter for rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on disaster management and rehabilitation, chaired by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The panel reviewed the damage caused across various districts and discussed urgent steps for recovery and preparedness.

The upgraded Early Warning System will offer real-time monitoring, forecasting, and alert mechanisms to help authorities and local communities take timely action and reduce loss of life and property. Officials said the system would be vital in areas prone to landslides, flash floods, and extreme weather events.

“In view of the recent natural disasters, the cabinet sub-committee has approved the strengthening of the Early Warning System to make it more efficient and responsive,” said Negi. “This will improve preparedness and reduce the impact of such events.”

The committee also cleared the hiring of a helicopter to ensure faster response during emergencies, particularly in remote and inaccessible areas. The helicopter will be used for rescue, relief distribution, and transporting the injured or stranded.

Meanwhile, restoration of critical infrastructure is underway in several affected regions. The committee reviewed the progress of road repairs, reconstruction of washed-away bridges, and the revival of damaged water supply schemes.

In a separate meeting, the cabinet sub-committee also discussed the issue of land regularisation for small and marginal farmers. It approved the decision to file an appeal in the Supreme Court, seeking concessions under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) for the state of Himachal Pradesh.

The government said it remains committed to protecting lives, ensuring relief for disaster-hit populations, and upholding the rights of farmers affected by forest-related land classification.