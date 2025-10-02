Solan – Shoolini University has entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Kaohsiung Medical University (KMU), Taiwan, to foster global research and academic collaboration. The agreement, signed on October 1, aims to strengthen ties in the fields of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Life Sciences, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Agriculture.

Established in 1954, KMU is an institution renowned for its comprehensive medical programs and state-of-the-art facilities, supporting both basic and clinical research. The MoA was formalised during a session focused on academic collaboration, marking a significant step toward enhancing joint research and innovation between the two institutions.

The signing ceremony took place during a visit by Shoolini University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla and Dr. R.P. Dwivedi, Director of International Relations, to KMU. Representing Shoolini University, Dr. Deepak Kumar, Professor at the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Coordinator of iHUB Shoolini, and Chief Coordinator of the E-YUVA Centre, also delivered an invited lecture. In his talk, Dr. Kumar showcased the university’s cutting-edge research on Himalayan plants and highlighted innovative initiatives like iHUB Shoolini and iHUB DivyaSampark, which are driving advancements in research and entrepreneurship.

“This MoA will open new doors for research, innovation, and academic exchange, strengthening our global presence and advancing pharmaceutical sciences,” said Dr. Kumar, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with KMU.

The partnership is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and entrepreneurial initiatives, positioning Shoolini University as a key player in global academic and research networks.