Shoolini University has retained its position among the world’s leading institutions by securing a Top 500 global rank in key disciplines in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2026. The latest rankings place the University prominently in Engineering, Life Sciences, and Medical and Health Sciences.

According to the rankings, Shoolini University was placed in the 301–400 global band in Engineering and Life Sciences and ranked jointly third in India. In Medical and Health Sciences, the University secured a position in the 401–500 global band and a joint eighth rank nationally.

The Times Higher Education subject rankings are regarded as one of the most comprehensive global assessment systems. Universities are evaluated on 18 performance indicators covering teaching, research environment, citation impact, international outlook and industry collaboration.

Founder-Chancellor P. K. Khosla said the University’s Computer Engineering and Biotechnology programmes are now being consistently recognised among the best in Asia. He said the recognition reflects the institution’s growing academic quality and research output.

While Shoolini University had also featured in the Top 500 bracket last year, the 2026 rankings indicate stronger consolidation and improved national positioning, particularly in Engineering and Life Sciences. University officials said the progress was driven by higher research output, improved citation impact, expanding international collaborations and a steadily growing academic reputation.

Pro-Chancellor Vishal Anand attributed the performance to focused investments and long-term planning. He said sustained investment in faculty development, research infrastructure and international partnerships is now yielding visible global recognition. Vice-Chancellor Atul Khosla said the rankings reflect the strong academic culture on campus. He said the achievement belongs to faculty members, researchers, students and staff, and added that the University remains committed to improving teaching quality, research impact and student outcomes.