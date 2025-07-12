State government opens special bank accounts; contributions 100% tax-free under Section 80-G

Shimla — Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed to the public to support the government’s ongoing efforts to tackle natural disasters by donating generously to the Disaster Relief Fund. The state, particularly Mandi district, has witnessed significant devastation in recent times, prompting the government to launch a large-scale relief campaign.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said, “Natural disasters are affecting the entire country, and Himachal Pradesh is not untouched. The government is working tirelessly to help affected citizens, but it is not possible to continue this campaign without public support.”

To facilitate contributions, the state government has opened dedicated accounts in the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and HDFC Bank. Citizens can donate via cash, bank draft, or digital methods including Google Pay, RTGS, NEFT, PhonePe, and net banking.

The donation details are as follows:

Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank (Chhota Shimla)

A/C No: 40610107381

IFSC Code: HPSC0000406

A/C No: 40610107381 IFSC Code: HPSC0000406 HDFC Bank

A/C No: 50100663774303

IFSC Code: HDFC0004116

A/C No: 50100663774303 IFSC Code: HDFC0004116 State Bank of India (SBI)

A/C No: 42088576875

IFSC Code: SBIN0050204

Online contributions can also be made via debit or credit card on the website cmhimachal.nic.in.

CM Sukhu assured donors that every rupee would go towards relief and rehabilitation work and emphasised that all donations to the fund are 100% exempted from income tax under Section 80-G of the Income Tax Act.

“The strength of a state lies in the unity of its people. I urge all citizens, including NRIs and well-wishers, to come forward and contribute to this noble cause,” said the Chief Minister.