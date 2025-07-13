High Court orders trigger action against influential orchardists; no leniency for illegal occupation

Shimla: In a historic development, the Forest Department has initiated action to remove apple trees from illegally encroached forest land in Chaithala village of Kotkhai, marking a significant shift in the state’s approach to tackling encroachment. For the first time, large-scale and influential orchardists have come under the scanner, ending years of selective enforcement.

The action follows a clear directive from the Himachal Pradesh High Court, which has taken a firm stand against all forms of forest land encroachment—regardless of the size or social standing of the offenders. In the past, only small orchardists faced action, while cases involving powerful landholders remained unresolved.

The case in Chaithala had been pending in court for the past four years, with delays caused by prolonged processes of land marking and verification. However, after the High Court’s recent intervention, the Forest Department—along with the Revenue Department, local police, and administrative officials—has begun the process of clearing illegal plantations.

Apple trees planted on forest land are now being cut in the presence of government officials, sending a strong message across the region. Following this action in Kotkhai, similar enforcement drives are now being planned in other areas, including Jubbal and Rohru, where forest land encroachments have also been reported.

Officials say this strict enforcement reflects the High Court’s intent to uphold the law without bias. “Whether a small farmer or a large orchardist, no one will be spared. The law will apply equally,” a senior official involved in the operation said. In a preventive measure, police have also confiscated weapons from residents in the area to avoid any law-and-order issues during the operation.

Meanwhile, in another enforcement drive in Sarahan village of Baragaon Gram Panchayat, Kumarsain, forest officials cut down not just apple trees, but also pear and cherry trees planted on encroached forest land. This action too was carried out in compliance with a High Court directive.

With the court’s clear signal that illegal use of forest land will not be tolerated under any circumstances, these enforcement actions could set a precedent for several other pending cases across Himachal Pradesh. The Forest Department is now preparing for further action in areas where such encroachments have remained unaddressed for years.