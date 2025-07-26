Over 2.23 lakh farmers shift to chemical-free farming; maize, wheat, turmeric now sold at guaranteed prices

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops cultivated through natural farming methods. The initiative received praise from Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah during the recent ‘Manthan Baithak’ on cooperatives held in New Delhi.

“Himachal mein Natural Farming mein bahut achay experiments hue hain,” said Shah, lauding the state’s efforts in promoting sustainable agriculture. Himachal’s pioneering move to incentivise chemical-free farming has now emerged as a national model.

The state government has already fixed MSPs for key crops under natural farming. Last year, the MSP for maize was Rs. 30 per kg, which has now been increased to Rs. 40 per kg. Around 400 metric tons of maize have been procured from 1,509 farmers so far. Similarly, wheat is being purchased at Rs. 60 per kg, and raw turmeric, grown naturally, will be procured at Rs. 90 per kg and marketed under the brand name ‘Himachal Haldi’.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said that over 2.23 lakh farmers and horticulturists across almost all panchayats of Himachal Pradesh have already adopted natural farming, either fully or partially. The government aims to bring 9.61 lakh farmers under natural farming practices in a phased manner.

In a major step to deepen the movement, the state has declared Pangi Sub-Division in Chamba district as Himachal’s first natural farming sub-division. The goal is to transition all 2,920 hectares of cultivated land in the region—covering agriculture, horticulture, and allied activities—into 100 percent natural farming. Currently, 2,244 families in Pangi are practising chemical-free farming.

“This initiative not only promotes sustainable livelihoods but also preserves traditional farming, heirloom seeds, and the agro-cultural identity of the tribal region,” said CM Sukhu. It is also expected to strengthen tribal entrepreneurship and ensure fair prices for farmers, many of whom earlier leased their land for cultivation while working outside the valley.

To support the marketing of natural produce, the state is developing infrastructure in 10 market yards specifically for chemical-free products. Under the Prakritik Kheti-Khushal Kisan Yojana, the state government spent Rs. 27.60 crore over 2023–24 and 2024–25 to promote natural farming practices.