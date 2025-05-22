Committee visits local panchayats, MSP of ₹60/kg announced for barley

Shimla/Killar – The Himachal Pradesh government has started the process of declaring Pangi valley a natural farming Sub-Division, following the announcement made by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Himachal Day.

As part of the initiative, the government has promised to purchase barley produced in the region at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹60 per kilogram. This is expected to provide a major economic boost to local farmers in the high-altitude and remote tribal valley.

A spokesperson for the Agriculture Department said that a committee recently visited three panchayats—Shaur, Purthi, and Rai. The team interacted with panchayat representatives and farmers, sharing detailed information on the principles, benefits, and implementation methods of natural farming.

In addition, a meeting was held in Killar under the chairmanship of the Resident Commissioner, where the BDC Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, BDC members, and the heads and deputy heads of all 19 panchayats in the valley participated. The meeting focused on chalking out a roadmap for adopting natural farming across Pangi and gathering feedback from local bodies.

The spokesperson said that experts from Shimla accompanied the committee and delivered presentations on the long-term benefits of chemical-free, eco-friendly farming practices. The Resident Commissioner also urged locals to embrace natural farming to preserve the environment and boost farm incomes.

“The initiative will not only strengthen the farming sector in Pangi but also help establish it as a model for natural farming in the entire region,” the spokesperson said.