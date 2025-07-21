Shimla/New Delhi: In response to the rising frequency and intensity of natural disasters in Himachal Pradesh, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has directed the formation of a multi-sectoral central team comprising experts from top institutions to assess and recommend long-term mitigation measures.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the Home Minister, where it was observed that Himachal Pradesh has been facing recurrent cloudbursts, flash floods, landslides, and torrential rains, leading to massive destruction of infrastructure, livelihoods, and loss of lives.

The newly constituted team will include specialists from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) Roorkee, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) Pune, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore, and geologists. This multi-sectoral team will evaluate environmental vulnerabilities and help in framing long-term disaster-resilient strategies for the state.

Meanwhile, the Centre has already deputed an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) to Himachal Pradesh to conduct on-ground damage assessment following the impact of flood, flash flood, cloudbursts, and landslides during the ongoing South West monsoon. The IMCT’s visit is scheduled from July 18 to 21, and the deployment was done proactively without waiting for a memorandum from the state government.

Reaffirming the Centre’s commitment to stand by disaster-hit states without discrimination, the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already sanctioned ₹2006.40 crore for Himachal Pradesh for recovery and reconstruction efforts related to the 2023 disasters. The first installment of ₹451.44 crore was released on July 7, 2025.

In addition, the Central Government released ₹198.80 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) on June 18, 2025, to support immediate relief efforts. The Centre has also ensured logistical support, including the deployment of 13 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, along with Army and Air Force personnel, for rescue and relief operations across the state.

Officials said the expert intervention and central support are aimed at reducing long-term disaster risks and enhancing preparedness in one of India’s most vulnerable hilly states.