Shimla: Putting rest to all speculations, the State government on Monday, appointed Ajay Kumar, Indian Forest Services (retd), former Head of Forest Force as Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Besides, Jai Prakash Kalra Managing Director (Retd), HP State Electricity Board Ltd has been appointed as a member of the Commission.

Both have been appointed for a term of 6 years from the date on which they join office or until they attain the age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.