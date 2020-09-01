Validated at the U.S. Lab in accordance with International Standards, Nanocoating can help Frontline Healthcare, Hospitals, Hotels and Restaurant Workers as the economy opens up

Chennai: Indian Tech Startup Muse Nanobots has launched a nanotech coating for textiles that can inactivate the Coronavirus within five minutes of contact. As the economy begins to open up after months of lockdown, Muse nanocoated textiles can offer enhanced protection for common people to travel and will provide great safety to frontline healthcare, hospital, hotels and restaurant workers.

Muse Nanobots conducted a study with the U.S.-based Situ Biosciences, an ISO 170205-accredited, independent product test laboratory in Chicago, which specializes in providing microbial product testing.

The Study, conducted to understand the effectiveness of Muse Nanobots antiviral coating on coronavirus 229E, showed that it inactivated 99.99 per cent of the coronavirus 229E within five minutes of contact time. The study was conducted in accordance with ISO 18184, the international standards for determining antiviral activity of textile products.

Muse Nanobots, a subsidiary of the IIT Madras-incubated Muse Wearables Startup, which sells payment-enabled hybrid smartwatches in 70 countries, has filed two patents. It is already in touch with around 40 Indian companies including Government Research Organizations. It is also in advanced stages of negotiations with a few companies to install the nanocoating machines at their production facilities.

Highlighting the unique aspects of this nanocoating, Sai Prasanth, Co-founder of Muse Nanobots “We are one of the first Indian technology companies to prove, via clinical testing and validation, the coating efficacy of our product on the Coronavirus. Muse Nanobots coating has also displayed a strong anti-bacterial activity on human pathogenic bacteria such as Escherichia coli, and Staphylococcus aureus, among others. The coating makes the textile surface self-sanitizing and provides a germ resistant surface.”

Further, Sai Prasanth said, “This shows that Muse Nanocoat on textiles can become an added layer of protection in the fight against this pandemic. Muse Nanobots coating can be applied on any kind of fabric and can be coated on masks, PPE kits, clothes and packaging material. The test also has shown that it is non-toxic to human cells and is comfortable to use.”

Mr. Sai Prasanth added, “Our nanocoating offers substantially enhanced protection and is clinically proven to eliminate as much as 99.99 per cent of Coronavirus. However, there are other ways in which COVID-19 can spread, such as while shaking hands with others or through droplets/coughs and hence, users should adhere to social distancing and follow the guidelines to protect themselves against COVID-19.”

The startup is targeting the installation of their nanocoating machines in around 15 Indian Textile Companies that make regular office and casual attires, sportswear, PPEs, decor industry (curtains, bedsheets) and packaging material makers by end of 2020.

Elaborating on how the Startup is taking this nanocoating technology to the country at large, Gautam Reddy, CEO, Muse Nanobots said, “Muse Nanobots’ nanocoating machine can coat fabrics at an industrial production scale and can be integrated into the existing textile production facilities. No changes in the textile fabrics observed after the coating process which makes this relevant for various textile applications such as office wear, school uniforms, medical wear, sportswear and wearables, among others. The coating lasts upto 60 washes when washed under 70 degrees Celsius. The coated chemicals do not show any leaching of chemicals.”