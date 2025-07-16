Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, highlights ₹1,000 crore damages from fresh monsoon havoc

New Delhi — Himachal Pradesh has sought enhanced central support for disaster-hit areas of the state. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and informed the Home Minister that flash floods and cloudbursts had already caused damages worth ₹1,000 crore this monsoon, even as the rainy season has just begun.

The Chief Minister demanded a 30% hike in existing relief norms and policy reforms in central assistance guidelines, saying the current provisions were insufficient for hill states like Himachal Pradesh. “The topographical challenges make restoration costlier, and the existing 10% cap on certain relief measures is inadequate,” he said.

Sukhu also pointed out that natural disasters had become frequent in the state since 2023, with cumulative losses amounting to ₹21,000 crore over the past three years. He said that despite efforts through SDRF and NDRF, the state’s limited financial capacity was proving insufficient to cope with the scale of devastation and recurring restoration needs.

He urged the Centre to provide liberal financial assistance to help rebuild damaged infrastructure, including roads, bridges, irrigation systems, water supply lines, and electricity networks.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured CM Sukhu of all possible assistance and said the Centre was committed to supporting Himachal Pradesh in its time of need.