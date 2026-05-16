Over 2.23 Lakh Farming Families Adopt Natural Farming in Himachal Pradesh; Natural farming expanded to 99.3 per cent gram panchayats across Himachal Pradesh

Natural farming is rapidly expanding across Himachal Pradesh as farmers increasingly shift towards sustainable agriculture amid rising input costs, declining soil fertility, climate change and crop losses caused by the wild animal menace. The state government has now set a target to procure naturally grown produce from around 63,000 farmers during the current year, further strengthening its push towards chemical-free farming.

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as the first state in the country to provide Minimum Support Price (MSP) for naturally grown crops. The initiative has boosted farmer confidence by ensuring assured prices and protection from market uncertainties, encouraging even small and marginal farmers to adopt natural farming practices.

At present, around 2,23,029 farming and horticulture families in the state have adopted natural farming either fully or partially. The practice has expanded to 99.3 per cent gram panchayats across Himachal Pradesh, reflecting the growing acceptance of sustainable agriculture in rural areas.

The Agriculture Department has also accelerated the process of linking farmers with the Him Parivar Register. During the current year, the department has fixed a target of connecting one lakh new farmers with the register. So far, more than 70,000 farmers have already been linked, achieving nearly 70 per cent of the target. Officials said the registration process would ensure transparent and direct delivery of benefits under government schemes.

In the Budget for 2026-27, the state government announced an increase in MSP rates for naturally grown produce. Wheat cultivated through natural farming is now being procured at Rs 80 per kilogram, maize at Rs 50 per kilogram, raw turmeric at Rs 150 per kilogram, barley from Pangi Valley at Rs 80 per kilogram and ginger at Rs 30 per kilogram.

Under the scheme, the government has procured 11,329 quintals of wheat, maize, turmeric and barley from 7,382 farmers so far, while Rs 6.40 crore has been directly transferred into farmers’ bank accounts.

Wheat procurement under the MSP scheme has shown a major rise. While wheat was procured from 838 farmers last year, the number has almost doubled this year to around 2,022 farmers. Officials said the MSP mechanism has become an important factor in encouraging farmers to adopt natural farming as a secure and profitable livelihood option.

The government is also focusing on value addition, processing and marketing of naturally grown produce. From last year’s procurement, 420 quintals of wheat flour, 1,370 quintals of porridge products, 1,628 quintals of maize flour and 59 quintals of barley flour were processed and marketed through the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation and the Agriculture Department. The initiative is expected to provide better returns to farmers and further strengthen the rural economy of the state.