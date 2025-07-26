“Bijli Mahadev is a sacred Devasthan, not a tourist attraction,” shouted hundreds of protestors as they marched from Ramshila to the DC office in Dhalpur on Friday, demanding an immediate halt to the proposed ropeway project in Kharahal valley. The rally, marked by loud slogans and religious chants, was organised to oppose what locals say is a direct threat to their cultural heritage and centuries-old Dev traditions.

Calling the ropeway an unnecessary and offensive intrusion into a spiritually significant site, residents staged a sit-in outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office. They urged the state and central governments to respect the will of the deity and cancel the ropeway plan. Protestors said that Bijli Mahadev, a revered shrine located at 2,460 meters, should continue to be reached on foot as a mark of devotion, not through a cable car designed for commercial tourism.

Addressing the gathering, Suresh Negi, President of the Bijli Mahadev Ropeway Protest Committee, said that the project violates both religious sanctity and local sentiments. “This is not just a temple. It is a living cultural center, where Dev works are performed and traditions are passed from generation to generation. A ropeway will disturb that spiritual environment and turn it into a tourist picnic spot,” he said.

Negi emphasised that the deity himself, through Dev Vaani (divine message conveyed by the temple priest), has rejected the idea of a ropeway. “Bijli Mahadev does not give consent. If the project is forced upon us, the consequences won’t just be social or political—they could be spiritual. Who will be held accountable then?”

Among the speakers was Maheshwar Singh, the Chhadibardar of Lord Raghunath ji, who lent his support to the protest. He criticised the state government for ignoring the voices of the Dev Samaj and warned against disrespecting sacred traditions in the name of development. Former HPMC Vice-President Ram Singh, also present, said the state was not just failing to listen but also not properly communicating the local opposition to the Centre.

“This isn’t just about our faith; it’s about the message our government is sending. If we ignore the deity’s will, if we disrespect the rituals that define this region, we set a dangerous precedent,” said Ram Singh.

Ropeway Project: Development or Cultural Disruption?

The proposed ropeway project to Bijli Mahadev is being promoted by the Himachal Pradesh government as a means to boost tourism and make the shrine more accessible—especially to elderly and differently-abled devotees. Currently, the temple requires a steep 3-km uphill trek from Chansari village, a journey many pilgrims believe adds spiritual value to the darshan.

But locals argue that this physical challenge is part of the devotion. “The effort of walking to the top is an offering in itself,” said one protestor. “Turning it into a quick ride defeats the entire purpose of the pilgrimage.”

Fears of Commercialisation and Environmental Damage

Protestors also voiced fears that the ropeway would open the floodgates to mass tourism, which would damage the fragile ecology and pollute the area. Environmentalists have echoed these concerns, citing past ropeway projects in the Himalayas that have led to increased litter, deforestation, and ecological imbalance.

“Ropeways are often presented as eco-friendly, but without proper regulation, they can cause irreversible harm,” said a local environmental researcher. “Bijli Mahadev is not just sacred; it’s ecologically sensitive.”

Administration Silent, Anger Mounts

So far, the district administration has not issued a formal response to the protest. Meanwhile, the protest committee has warned that if their demands are not met, the agitation will intensify in the coming weeks, possibly leading to blockades and larger demonstrations.

Protestors have called upon MLAs and MPs from Himachal Pradesh to raise the matter both in the state Assembly and in Parliament. “We want development, but not at the cost of our faith, not by hurting our Devta,” said Suresh Negi.

As the dispute continues, the Bijli Mahadev ropeway project has become a symbol of a deeper conflict between modern infrastructure expansion and the preservation of spiritual and cultural identity in the hills of Himachal Pradesh.