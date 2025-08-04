State promotes chemical-free produce under ‘Him-Bhog’ brand; over 2.22 lakh farmers embrace natural farming

Shimla: In a move to strengthen rural livelihoods and promote natural farming practices, the Himachal Pradesh government has procured 2,123 quintals of wheat this year and transferred ₹1.31 crore to 838 farmers through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The wheat was purchased at a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹60 per kilogram, reflecting the state’s commitment to ensuring fair compensation for farmers.

A government spokesperson said an additional freight subsidy of ₹4.15 lakh was also provided for wheat transportation. In a parallel initiative to encourage natural farming, the state government procured 127 metric tonnes of naturally grown raw turmeric from six districts at ₹90 per kilogram, directly benefiting farmers with ₹1.14 crore deposited into their accounts.

Highlighting continued support for chemical-free agriculture, the Agriculture Department also purchased 399 metric tonnes of naturally grown maize from 1,509 farmers across 10 districts last season. A total of ₹1.40 crore was transferred to these farmers, ensuring better prices for their produce.

The Pangi Division of Chamba district has been declared a dedicated natural farming division. From the last week of September, the government plans to procure 40 metric tonnes of naturally grown barley from the region at ₹60 per kilogram.

To expand market access, the government is selling these naturally grown crops under the ‘Him-Bhog’ brand, which is gaining popularity among consumers seeking chemical-free alternatives.

Training efforts are also underway to boost adoption. “So far, 3.06 lakh farmers have received training in natural farming techniques,” said the spokesperson. “Currently, 38,437 hectares of land across 3,584 gram panchayats have been brought under natural farming, and over 2.22 lakh farmers are actively cultivating chemical-free crops.”

This year, the state has set a target to bring over one lakh new farmers into the natural farming fold. As of now, 59,068 farmers and horticulturists from 88 Development Blocks have submitted their registrations.

Under the current procurement policy, the government is offering MSPs of ₹60/kg for naturally grown wheat and barley, ₹40/kg for maize, and ₹90/kg for raw turmeric. These steps aim to promote sustainable agriculture while ensuring better returns to farmers and healthier food options for consumers.