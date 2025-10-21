Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has started the procurement of naturally grown barley from Pangi Sub Division in Chamba district as part of its ongoing effort to promote natural farming across the State. A government spokesperson said that 140 quintals of naturally grown barley have been procured so far during the current Kharif season at a support price of ₹60 per kilogram from 59 farmers in Pangi.

According to the details shared, 20 quintals of barley were purchased from 11 farmers in Gram Panchayat Hudaan, 78 quintals from 24 farmers in Suraal, 9 quintals from 7 farmers in Killar, 10 quintals from 7 farmers in Saach, and 23 quintals from 10 farmers in Sechu Gram Panchayat.

The spokesperson said that the State Government is promoting natural farming to provide chemical-free food products to consumers while ensuring remunerative prices for farmers. The initiative, he added, is encouraging rural communities to adopt natural farming practices to strengthen their livelihoods. Around 90 percent of the State’s population lives in rural areas, and the Government is formulating policies to improve their economic condition through sustainable agricultural practices.

During the Himachal Day function held in Pangi earlier this year, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had declared Pangi as the first “Natural Farming Sub Division” of the State to promote eco-friendly agriculture. Following this announcement, more farmers in the region are shifting toward natural crop cultivation.

The Government has also set procurement targets for other naturally grown crops during the current Kharif season. The Agriculture Department plans to procure 2,371.71 quintals of maize from 1,473 farmers through 28 collection centres and 2,422.65 quintals of raw turmeric from 1,629 farmers through 12 collection centres across the State.

Farmers are being provided support prices of ₹60 per kilogram each for wheat and barley, ₹40 per kilogram for maize, and ₹90 per kilogram for raw turmeric grown naturally. The spokesperson said that these steps are helping ensure fair prices for farmers, promoting natural farming practices, and improving the standard of living in rural Himachal Pradesh.