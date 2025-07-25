State’s overall gender ratio reaches 981; Shillai and Bharmour show positive change after a focused enrolment campaign

Shimla: The Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh, Nandita Gupta, on Friday announced a marked improvement in the female voter gender ratio in the Shillai and Bharmour Assembly Constituencies, as reflected in the final publication of Photo Electoral Rolls–2025.

Gupta said that the state’s overall female voter gender ratio now stands at 981. While most constituencies already had a ratio above 900, Shillai in Sirmaur district and Bharmour in Chamba district had been lagging behind. Shillai had the lowest ratio at 820, followed by Bharmour at 930.

To address this imbalance, a focused campaign was launched, starting in June 2025. The Chief Electoral Officer directed District Election Officers and Electoral Registration Officers to cross-check voter lists with the family registers maintained by Panchayat Secretaries. Lists of eligible yet unregistered women were then handed over to Booth Level Officers (BLOs), who conducted door-to-door verification.

“Special attention was given to women living outside the constituency due to education or employment. They were guided to submit Form-6 online, and after verification, their names were added to the rolls,” said Nandita Gupta.

She visited Shillai on June 4 and 5 to oversee the campaign and instructed field officers to intensify their efforts. District officials were also required to send regular progress reports.

The results have been encouraging. In just 45 days, Shillai’s female voter gender ratio rose from 820 to 831. Bharmour’s ratio improved from 930 to 949 in the same period.

Gupta said the effort would continue until parity is achieved across all constituencies.