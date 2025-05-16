MSP for Naturally Grown Produce Highest in the Country: Spokesperson

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has launched a one-month special campaign to register farmers interested in selling naturally grown crops. The drive will continue till June 15 and aims to encourage maximum participation across all assembly constituencies.

A government spokesperson said the registration is being carried out on a mission mode. The Agriculture Department has been directed to hold registration camps and assist interested farmers through its block-level officers.

The state government has announced significant support for natural farming by offering Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for key naturally grown crops. The MSP for wheat has been increased from ₹40 to ₹60 per kg, and for maize from ₹30 to ₹40 per kg. Additionally, naturally grown raw turmeric will be procured at ₹90 per kg, and barley from the Pangi block of Chamba district at ₹60 per kg.

“The MSP offered by the Himachal government is the highest in the country,” the spokesperson said, adding that a budgetary provision will be made after the completion of the registration campaign.

“These progressive measures are aimed at promoting natural farming and ensuring sustainable livelihoods for farmers and livestock rearers in the state,” the spokesperson added.

The campaign is expected to attract a large number of farmers as the government intensifies efforts to boost natural agriculture and rural incomes in Himachal Pradesh.