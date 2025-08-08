Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog has invited online applications for 600 posts of Junior Basic Teacher (Job Trainee) to be filled district-wise across the state. Candidates can apply from 10:00 am on August 14 to 11:59 pm on September 17. The recruitment follows instructions issued by the state government on August 6 to fill these posts on a job trainee basis, with relaxations in procedural requirements to speed up the process.

Under post code 25004, the district-wise vacancies include 34 posts in Bilaspur, 54 in Chamba, 28 in Hamirpur, 102 in Kangra, 5 in Kinnaur, 30 in Kullu, 11 in Lahaul-Spiti, 2 in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 57 in Sirmaur, 56 in Solan, and 41 in Una.

Applicants must complete one-time registration on the commission’s portal before applying. Commission Secretary Dr. Vikram Mahajan said the process of filling these posts has been started promptly after receiving government directions.

Old JBT Recruitments Withdrawn

Meanwhile, the Education Department has withdrawn two earlier JBT recruitments totaling 1,762 posts. These included 467 posts advertised in May 2022 during the previous BJP government and 1,295 posts withdrawn on July 21 by the Directorate of Elementary Education.

The 2022 recruitment was part of a larger advertisement for 1,423 posts under 80 postcodes, for which thousands of candidates had already applied between September 30 and October 29, 2022. The government has not yet clarified what will happen to these applications.

It is expected that the withdrawn posts may be filled later under the state’s new Job Training Policy, replacing the old recruitment process that began nearly three years ago.