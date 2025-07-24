18 essential items to be included; procurement in final stage, says Health Minister

Shimla — Newborn babies delivered in government and private hospitals across Himachal Pradesh will soon receive specially curated baby care kits, as the state government prepares to roll out the initiative next month. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil announced on Wednesday that the procurement process for these kits, which will include 18 essential items, is in its final stage.

Chairing a meeting of the Special High Power Purchase Committee (HPPC), Dr. Shandil said the kits will be made available in hospitals from August this year, reflecting the government’s commitment to improving postnatal care and reducing the burden on new parents.

“These kits will ensure that every newborn in Himachal, whether born in a government or private hospital, receives basic care from day one. The government is taking this step to promote safe and hygienic early childhood practices,” said Dr. Shandil.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by the state government to enhance healthcare services and infrastructure. Dr. Shandil also reviewed the progress of medical equipment procurement and directed officials to expedite the processes to prevent delays in the future.

He assured that the government has ensured sufficient budget allocation for healthcare machinery and that transparency and accountability are being maintained throughout the procurement cycle.

The Health Minister further added that with the addition of these kits, Himachal Pradesh is taking another step toward inclusive and accessible healthcare. The government also aims to make the state a model of health tourism by strengthening public hospitals with specialist doctors and modern diagnostic equipment.

“This is about dignity and care for every mother and newborn. It is a step towards creating a healthier Himachal,” he said.