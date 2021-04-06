Kullu police on Monday has seized and froze assets worth Rs 57 lakhs of cannabis supplier.

The accused, Ajay Sharma (29) who is a resident of Sarkaghat, district Mandi was arrested by police on February 27, 2021 with 4.110 kg cannabis from Banjar, district Kullu. After his arrest, a non bailable warrant was issued against him.

During this time, police also started a financial investigation of the accused.

During the investigation, police found that the accused in 2019,was also arrested in Bhatinda, Punjab for a drug related case.

The accused lives with his parents, wife and his nephew in a remote village. None of his family members are government or private employees.



According to police, the accused does not own any orchards, nor does he has any other source of income. Despite this, the accused has recently purchased Swift Dzire, Chevrolet Beat and Bajaj 200 motorcycle. The accused has also built a new two-storey house. The accused has done transactions worth Rs 22 lakhs from his UCO bank account. There are about Rs 5,00,000 in his other bank accounts as well.



Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gaurav Singh said that purchasing expensive vehicles, building houses, acquiring properties in such short span is not according to the income of the accused.



“Kullu police have so far seized assets worth nearly four crore of the 21 accused in 15 illegal drug trade cases” he added.