Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the proposed schedule for several recruitment examinations to be held under the newly implemented Job Trainee Policy. These exams will be conducted under revised recruitment rules that make a two-year job trainee period and an efficiency test mandatory for regularisation into government service.

According to the schedule, the Junior Office Assistant (IT) exam is proposed on August 4, the Agriculture Development Officer exam on August 24, and the Assistant District Advocate exam on September 13. For Himachal Pradesh State Industrial Development Corporation (Udyog Vikas Nigam), the Deputy Manager General exam will be held on September 25, followed by the Company Secretary exam on September 26.

Under the new Job Trainee Policy, all Group-A, B, and C recruits in departments, boards, and corporations will initially serve as job trainees for two years. They will receive a fixed stipend during this period but will not be entitled to pensions, regular leave rules, or allowances. However, healthcare benefits under schemes such as HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat will be available. Casual leave, medical leave, and maternity leave provisions have also been defined for trainees.

The Personnel Department has clarified in a recent letter that the trainee period is mandatory and will involve hands-on training in departmental work. Following this, candidates must clear a job-specific efficiency or eligibility test designed to evaluate the knowledge and skills acquired during training. Only those who pass this examination will be eligible for permanent appointments and regular pay scales.

For all appointments made through recruitment advertisements issued after May 14, 2025, passing this test will be compulsory. Government-nominated examination agencies, in consultation with administrative officers, will prepare the format and syllabus for the exams based on the responsibilities of each post.

Officials emphasised that without clearing the efficiency test, no trainee will be considered for permanent employment. Even contract workers already serving in departments will be required to pass this exam after two years if they are to be regularised under the new policy.

Efficiency Test Mandatory for Regularisation

After completing the two-year training period, all trainees will be required to clear a proficiency or efficiency test to qualify for regular government service. This test will assess their job-specific knowledge and the skills they acquired during their trainee tenure.

The Personnel Department has issued clear guidelines to all administrative secretaries and department heads, stating that:

The exam format and syllabus will be prepared by a government-nominated examination agency in consultation with the concerned departments.

in consultation with the concerned departments. The exam content will reflect the actual responsibilities of the post for which the candidate was recruited.

No regular appointment will be made without passing this test, even for those already working on contract.

will be made without passing this test, even for those already working on contract. The policy will apply to all appointments made through advertisements issued after May 14, 2025.

Transition From Contract System

The Job Trainee Policy is being seen as a replacement for the long-criticised contractual recruitment system in the state. Officials say the aim is to enhance accountability, skill development, and performance-based assessment in public service.

The policy does not apply to certain posts such as Himachal Administrative Service (HAS) officers, Civil Judges, Assistant Conservators of Forests (ACFs), Professors, Naib Tehsildars, and Police Constables, among others.

Political and Public Response

While the government claims the policy will bring uniformity and improve the quality of public services, opposition parties and student organisations have raised concerns. The BJP and student bodies like SFI and ABVP have criticised the double-exam system, stating it places an unfair burden on candidates and delays job security.

Despite criticism, the state government maintains that the new policy ensures a transparent, fair, and skill-based system of recruitment that benefits both the administration and the public in the long term.