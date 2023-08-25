Ani – A startling incident unfolded in Ani, a town in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, as a series of multi-storey buildings collapsed in the wake of heavy rainfall and landslides. The event occurred on Thursday morning, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

A total of eight multi-storey buildings crumbled to the ground, almost resembling a cascading house of cards. These buildings were located in the bustling main market area along NH 305, close to the recently established bus stand.

Several buildings collapsed in Anni of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qJZurRnSY9 — Weatherman Shubham (@shubhamtorres09) August 24, 2023

Prior to the collapse, concerns had been raised about the structural integrity of these buildings. A week before the incident, authorities had deemed them unsafe and had evacuated the area. Among the rubble were 25 shops and showrooms, including a branch of the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank and the State Bank of India.

Fortunately, due to the timely evacuation efforts, no loss of life was reported. Local authorities, in collaboration with disaster response teams, promptly intervened to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of residents.

The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the susceptibility of structures to natural elements in areas prone to heavy rains and landslides. It underscores the importance of adhering to rigorous building safety standards to prevent such catastrophic events.