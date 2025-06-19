Shoolini University has secured the 96th position globally in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2025. This is the first time the university has entered the global Top 100 list, ranked out of 2,318 institutions worldwide. With an improved score of 89.6, up from 86.7 last year, Shoolini is one of only four Indian universities to achieve this global distinction.

The THE Impact Rankings evaluate universities based on their performance in relation to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Shoolini University ranked number one in India and 38th globally for SDG 13: Climate Action. It secured the fourth position in India and 21st globally for SDG 7: Affordable and Clean Energy, third in India and 22nd globally for SDG 6: Clean Water and Sanitation, third in India and 95th globally for SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and joint first in India in the 101–200 global band for SDG 17: Partnerships for the Goals. It also stood at tenth in India in the 201–300 global band for SDG 3: Good Health and Well-being.

Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla said the ranking reflects the university’s focus on research, teaching, and sustainability. Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said that two global rankings had recognised the university’s growing international presence and reaffirmed its path toward becoming a Top 200 global institution. Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla said the recognition reflects the commitment of students, faculty, and researchers to address real-world problems through education and innovation.

Shoolini University has also been ranked fourth among Indian institutions in the U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities Rankings, placed behind IISc Bangalore, IIT Madras, and TIFR Mumbai. It earned a global rank of 667 and a score of 47.7. The Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, introduced in 2019, are the only global performance tables that assess universities based on their alignment with all 17 UN SDGs, covering areas like climate action, health, energy, partnerships, and community engagement.