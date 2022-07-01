IIT Mandi MBA brings together contemporary management concepts, soft skills, and relevant applications of data science tools. Applications start on 29th June 2022 and end by 17th July 2022

Mandi: With the goal of preparing future-ready business leaders equipped with technological and management knowledge, the IIT Mandi offering an MBA in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

The two-year, full-time master’s program begins in the Fall Semester of 2022 and will integrate contemporary management concepts, soft skills for developing individuals, and a wide range of data science tools, with a strong emphasis on problem-solving and managerial decision-making.

This program differs from other technology-oriented programs like B.Tech., and M.Tech by focusing on the integration of data science and artificial intelligence into various business and management domains, as well as a strong emphasis on managerial decision-making.

Eligibility for Admission in IIT Mandi MBA

The MBA in Data Science and AI is open to undergraduate students of all backgrounds who have studied mathematics at the +2 level.

To fill 80 seats in MBA Course, the application process has already started on 29th June 2022 and will conclude by 17th July 2022.

Speaking about the program, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi, said, “MBA program will position students to transform data into better business decisions and help them identify areas of business where Data Science, Artificial intelligence, and Machine Learning can add value and provide inputs to algorithm developers and data analysts.”

In developing the curriculum, experts from diverse backgrounds and experiences have been consulted, including representatives from academic institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Management and the IITs, Pfor. Behera said and further added that the courses would be taught by internal and external subject experts.