The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the release of the JEE Main 2024 Session 2 test city intimation slip. Scheduled to take place between April 4 to 15, the exam details are now accessible through the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The issuance of the exam city slip aims to inform applicants about their designated test centers. To access the exam city slip, applicants will need their application number, date of birth, and course name.

This year has witnessed a significant number of applicants, with over 12 lakhs registering for the JEE Main Session 2 test, following the 11 lakh applicants for Session 1. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. NTA will release the admit cards three days before the commencement of the tests.

Steps to Download JEE Main 2024 Exam Slip:

1. Visit the official JEE Main website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

2. Choose the ‘Download JEE Main City Slip’ link on the homepage.

3. Enter required information, including date of birth, application number, and captcha code.

4. Click “Submit” to access the JEE Main BE, BTech city intimation slip.

5. Download and print a copy of the slip for future reference.

The JEE Main exam serves as a crucial gateway for admission to prestigious engineering institutes such as IIIT and NIT. Top 2.5 lakh scorers in JEE Main qualify to appear for the JEE Advanced, facilitating admission to the esteemed IITs. The registration process for JEE Advanced 2024 is set to commence on April 30, with the exam scheduled for June 4.

JEE Main 2024 Exam: What Comes Next?

Following the download of the exam city slip, students are advised to keep track of the JEE Main admit card release date and time. NTA is set to announce the hall tickets three days before the commencement of the test.

Stay tuned to the official website for further updates and instructions regarding the JEE Main 2024 examination process.