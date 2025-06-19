The Himachal Pradesh Government has increased fees for digital land records and other revenue-related documents, with charges rising by 15–20 percent. A new notification issued Wednesday by the Revenue Department outlines significant increases in fees for obtaining Tatima, Jamabandi, Khana Khatauni, Masabi, and other records and certificates.

Copies of Tatima, Jamabandi, and Masabi will now cost Rs 20 per page plus GST, doubling the previous rate of Rs 10. Digital copies of land records from the e-Him Bhoomi platform will now be available at Rs 15 per copy plus GST, up from Rs 10.

Public certificates—including bonafide, OBC, ST, and other revenue-related certificates—have been revised to Rs 24 each (including GST), up from Rs 15.

Fees for registering land-related transactions under Book-1 (purchase, sale, transfer of land) have been increased from Rs 350 to Rs 590. Charges for Books 3 and 4 have been set at Rs 354.

In addition to rate hikes, the government has revised revenue-sharing of service fees. Earlier, 100 percent of the collected funds were deposited with the Deputy Commissioner’s E‑Governance Committee. Under the new structure, 10 percent will now be deposited with the Directorate of Land Records and 90 percent retained by the DC’s E‑Governance Committee.

The notification specifies that this is the first revision of fees in several years, aimed at supporting digital infrastructure and improving land record management and governance systems.