Shimla: In a bid to curb the rising cases of drunk driving, the Himachal Pradesh Police has issued strict directives for immediate action against violators. Director General of Police (DGP) has instructed all District Superintendents of Police to rigorously enforce the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) related to drunk driving offenses.

According to the new directives, any driver found driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol can be arrested on the spot without a warrant. This action is permissible under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and can be carried out by any uniformed police officer.

The DGP has further mandated that the arrested individual must be presented before a registered medical practitioner for examination within two hours of arrest. Failure to complete the medical test within the stipulated time will require the police to release the person on bail and bond.

The move signals the state government’s tough stance on road safety and aims to reduce accidents caused by intoxicated driving. The police have been directed to ensure that all steps in the SOP are followed strictly and without exception.