Kangra – A 70-year-old man and his two grandsons, aged 8 and 6, drowned in Nayugal Khad in Kangra district’s Mela village on Sunday while bathing in the stream. The tragic incident occurred when the children ventured into deep water, and their grandfather drowned while trying to save them.

According to police, Prakash Chand had gone to Nayugal Khad to wash clothes, accompanied by his two young grandsons. While he was busy on the riverbank, the children began bathing in the stream. Unaware of the depth, they drifted into deeper waters and started to drown. Seeing them struggle, Prakash Chand rushed to save them, but also got pulled in by the current.

All three drowned in the incident. Villagers, after learning of the tragedy, gathered at the site and began a search. A team from the Thural police post also arrived and, with the help of locals, recovered the bodies of the deceased.

The sudden loss of three lives from the same family has left the entire village in shock and mourning. Police have taken the bodies into custody and begun necessary legal procedures.