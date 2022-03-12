Shimla: A tourist from Kolkata died after she fell into a deep gorge while clicking a selfie in the Kinnaur district.

The deceased has been identified as Jayita Das (27) wife of Rahul Podhar and resident of Kolkata, West Bengal.

According to police, she had come to Shimla with her husband from where they took a cab to Sangla, district Kinnaur. On Friday, they went to suicide point near Roghi, district Kinnaur.

While sightseeing, she slipped and fell into a deep gorge as she was trying to click a selfie, killing her on the spot.

A police team reached the spot as soon as it received the information and started a rescue operation. Her body was recovered after a three hours-long operation. The dead body was taken to Regional Hospital, Reckong Peo for postmortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kinnaur Ashok Ratna confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.