Number of bus routes to cross 4,000; 88 new EV charging stations to be set up this year

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department is set to issue 1,000 new route permits across the state, aiming to address the acute shortage of public transport, especially in rural and urban areas. Of these, 422 routes will be for regular buses, while 350 will be for 18-seater mini and midi buses. Tenders have already been invited for 350 routes, and 181 have been allotted to private operators.

During a press conference in Shimla on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri announced that this move will enhance connectivity and provide employment opportunities to the state’s unemployed youth. With the addition of these new permits, the total number of bus routes in Himachal will increase to 4,000.

Agnihotri also shared that the state government is expanding its electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure. “A total of 65 charging stations have already been installed at 11 government and private hotels. Now, these stations will be extended to government rest houses as well,” he said. Additionally, three companies have signed MoUs to install charging stations at 41 locations in six designated green corridors. The state has set a target to establish 88 new EV charging stations this year, and oil companies have already installed such stations at 23 petrol pumps.

The Deputy CM revealed that in the last one year, 1.5 lakh new vehicles were registered in the state, taking the total to 23 lakh. Meanwhile, one lakh new driving licenses were issued, bringing the total number of license holders to 16 lakh. “This clearly shows that the craze for owning vehicles in Himachal is increasing day by day,” Agnihotri remarked.

He added that the department has issued 26,812 permits in the past year for taxis and other commercial vehicles.

Revenue and Reforms

The Transport Department’s revenue for the financial year 2024–25 rose by 17%, reaching ₹912 crore—an increase of ₹132 crore compared to the previous year. The department is now targeting ₹1,000 crore in revenue for 2025–26.

Praising the state’s progress on modernisation targets set by the Centre, Agnihotri said the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has rewarded Himachal with ₹28.71 crore this year, up from ₹25 crore last year.

Automation, Scrapping, and Surveillance

The state is also modernising its vehicle testing and registration processes. Seven automatic vehicle testing stations are being established, where vehicle fitness checks will be automated.

Vehicle scrapping centers have begun operations in Solan and Nadaun, where 400 vehicles have already been dismantled. Scrap centers will soon come up in Baddi, Ranital, Bilaspur, Mandi, Nalagarh, Haroli, and Una. Owners scrapping their old vehicles will be eligible for registration discounts when purchasing new ones.

To bolster enforcement, the department has installed Intelligence Management Systems at 10 border check barriers across the state. So far, 2,571 violators have been caught using this technology.