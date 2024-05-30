Kangra – A devastating storm struck the village of Gubar in Panchayat Pargod under the Shahpur subdivision of Kangra district, causing significant damage and tragic loss of life. Around 2:00 PM on Thursday, a powerful storm uprooted a massive mango tree, leading to severe injuries and one fatality.

The uprooted tree tragically hit three people. Monika Rana, 38, wife of Arvind Kumar and a resident of Lapiana, was critically injured and later succumbed to her injuries at Tanda Medical College. Monika Rana, who worked as a staff nurse at Lapiana Hospital, leaves behind a 14-year-old daughter and an 11-year-old son. The local community, with considerable effort, managed to extricate her and rush her to the hospital, but unfortunately, she could not be saved.

The storm struck while a Bhandara (community feast) was being organized near Gubar Hospital, drawing a large crowd of people who had come to receive prasad. The sudden and violent storm uprooted the old mango tree, causing chaos and panic among the attendees.

In addition to the fatality, two others were seriously injured. Chetan, one of the injured, is currently receiving treatment at Shahpur Hospital, while Rajkumar is being treated at Fortis Hospital. Residents, along with forest department employees, cut through the fallen branches and rescued the injured person, ensuring they were transported to medical facilities as quickly as possible.