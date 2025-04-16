Mandi – A bomb threat sent via email to the Deputy Commissioner’s (DC) office in Mandi triggered a swift evacuation of the building on Wednesday morning, plunging the area into a state of heightened alert. The threat, which warned of an explosion in the government complex, prompted immediate action from local authorities, with a bomb disposal team rushing to the scene and investigation agencies launching a probe.

The email, received early Wednesday, caused panic among employees and visitors in the multi-office building, which houses the DC office, the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, and a court complex. As news of the threat spread, people poured out of the building, and the area was quickly sealed off by security personnel. The evacuation was carried out efficiently, ensuring that all occupants were moved to a safe location.

Superintendent of Police, Mandi, Sakshi Verma, addressed the situation in a press release, stating, “A threatening email was received on the official email ID of the DC Mandi today. As a precautionary measure, the premises have been evacuated, and we are conducting anti-sabotage checks in line with standard operating procedures.” Verma urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with the authorities.

The bomb disposal team is searching the building for any suspicious objects, while cybercrime experts have been tasked with tracing the origin of the threatening email. The administration has bolstered security measures around the complex, with additional personnel deployed to maintain order and prevent unauthorised access.

The incident has rattled the local community, with employees describing the chaotic moments following the announcement of the threat. “We were working as usual when we were suddenly asked to leave the building. It was terrifying,” said an employee from the DC office, who requested anonymity.

The building, a hub for critical administrative and judicial functions, is a key government facility in Mandi, making the threat particularly alarming. Authorities are treating the situation with utmost seriousness, and the investigation is ongoing to determine the credibility of the threat and identify those responsible.