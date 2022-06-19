Mandi: A 19-year-old has been arrested for brutally murdering a 65-year-old man in district Mandi.

The accused has been identified as Karan, resident of Sawardhar village in Pandoh, Mandi while the deceased has been identified as Gursai, resident of Chandeh, Mandi.

According to reports, the deceased used to work as a labourer and was staying on the accused land. The accused is said to be dealing with mental illness.

The mishap occurred on Tuesday night when they were on their way to Sawardhar and Karan slit the throat of the deceased with a sharp knife and fled the spot.

Police recovered the dead body and the murder weapon. The accused was later arrested from a nearby jungle.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri has confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.

She said that the murder accused will be produced in court tomorrow.