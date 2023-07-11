Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh is currently facing a state of emergency as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc, resulting in widespread flooding. The situation has become so severe that authorities have been compelled to evacuate over 113 houses in affected areas.

The district’s flood situation has been aggravated by the release of water from Larji and Pandoh dams, causing the water level of the Beas River to rise steadily. Even on the second day, the water level remained high, breaching the river’s embankments and inundating nearby areas, including the historically significant Panchvaktra temple in Pandoh town and Mandi.

To ensure the safety of residents and mitigate the risk of further damage, the district administration has taken prompt and proactive measures. In anticipation of possible floods, individuals residing near the Beas River in Mandi town have been evacuated from their homes and relocated to safer locations, such as the houses of their neighbours and relatives.

In response to the escalating flood situation, the district administration has also conducted evacuations along the banks of the Beas River and its tributaries. A total of 113 houses have been vacated as a precautionary measure. The affected households include 60 in Pandoh, 10 in Ghraan, 12 in Purani Mandi and Khaliyar, 25 in Bhuyli, and 6 in Paddal.

Furthermore, efforts have been made to accommodate migrant labourers and tenants who have been displaced by the floods. Migrant labourers from the Bhyuli area have been relocated to Beas Sadan, while 12 tenants from the Sauli Khad area have been provided shelter in Paddal Gurdwara. The district administration is ensuring that all affected individuals receive the necessary support and assistance during this challenging time.

In order to effectively communicate the ongoing situation and raise awareness among the residents, the district administration is utilizing various media channels. Announcements are being made through vehicles and disseminated via different mediums to alert and advise people to remain vigilant and exercise caution.

The district administration has also established a dedicated District Disaster Management Center to provide emergency assistance. Residents of Mandi district are urged to immediately contact the center in case of any emergencies through the toll-free number 1077 or telephone numbers 01905-226201, 202, 203, and 204. These centers, operational 24 hours a day, are equipped to handle contingencies and offer support in all sub-divisions, including the district headquarters.

As the floodwaters continue to pose a threat to the district, authorities remain vigilant and closely monitor the situation. Their top priority is the safety and well-being of the local population, and they are committed to providing all necessary aid and resources to those affected.

The people of Mandi district are advised to stay informed, follow the instructions of local authorities, and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this challenging period.