Mandi: A man shot himself after he accidentally shot a person in a jungle in Gohar, district Mandi.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Krishan (45), resident of Chachyot tehsil, Mandi and Bishan Chand (36), resident of Somnachan, Bali Chowki, Mandi.

According to police, they had gone hunting in a nearby jungle during which they went to separate directions.

After some time, Bishan open fire after he noticed a slight movement in nearby bushes. However, the bullet hit Ram Krishan who died on the spot.

Local residents also reached the spot after hearing the gunshot. They tried to interrogate Bishan, but he left the spot. Later, he committed suicide in his house by shooting himself.

Police reached the spot and recovered the dead bodies as well as the weapon. Police also interrogated eyewitnesses and collected evidence.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the report and said further investigation is going on.