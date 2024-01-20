Sundarnagar, once revered for its lush green canopy lining its roads, is now on the verge of an environmental catastrophe as dozens of majestic trees face a merciless slaughter at the hands of the very administration entrusted with their protection. What was once a source of respite for commuters has now become a haunting testament to the willful destruction of nature.

The heart-wrenching spectacle of once-thriving trees reduced to mere stumps is visible even outside government administrative offices, showcasing the shocking apathy of those in power. Many of these colossal trees are not only being callously severed from their trunks but are also intentionally left to wither away, pushing the green cover to the brink of extinction.

The grim reality is that most of these trees, once vibrant symbols of life, have fallen victim to the callous concretization drive along the roads. The very bitumen meant for smooth commutes has turned into a lethal weapon against the environment, suffocating the root systems of these majestic giants. Despite expert recommendations advocating for at least a one-meter de-concretized area around the base of each tree, the images tell a different story – not even an inch has been spared for the vital percolation of water.

Dr. Dharmesh Sharma, an environmental advocate, sounded the alarm bells by raising the issue with the local administration. However, his plea for intervention fell on deaf ears, compelling him to approach the National Green Tribunal. On January 1st, 2023, the Green Court issued a stern order to the district administration, but it seems that the wake-up call has not resonated within the bureaucratic echelons.

The situation outside administrative offices is nothing short of alarming, with the authorities exhibiting a blatant disregard for the court’s directive. Shockingly, not only have they neglected to embark on afforestation efforts, but they have also unabashedly axed existing trees without a hint of remorse. From the bustling bus stand to the once-shaded Bhojpur Chowk, the landscape now stands barren, devoid of a single standing tree.

Adding insult to injury, the State Pollution Control Board, in a brazen move, has claimed compliance with the National Green Tribunal’s order. However, the stark reality on the ground paints a different picture – a desolate landscape where greenery has been replaced by the cold, unforgiving embrace of concrete.

The environmental carnage in Sundarnagar is not merely a local concern but a stark warning of the broader consequences of unchecked human greed. As the district administration turns a blind eye to the irreversible damage being wrought upon the ecosystem, the citizens are left to bear witness to the brutal annihilation of their natural heritage, raising questions about the very essence of sustainable development. The time to act is now, before Sundarnagar becomes a tragic symbol of man-made ecological disaster.