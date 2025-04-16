Shimla – The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall in five districts of Himachal Pradesh—Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla—on April 18 and 19, as a Western Disturbance is set to bring significant weather changes across the state. Starting Wednesday, light rain is expected in several areas, with conditions intensifying later in the week.

According to the forecast released on Tuesday, the active Western Disturbance will trigger light to moderate rain in many parts of the state, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h. The department has also warned of potential hailstorms in the mid and high mountain regions, while lower mountain and plain areas may experience light rain from April 18 to 20.

The high-altitude districts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, and Kullu are likely to see light to moderate rain, with moderate to heavy showers in some areas during the three-day period. Kangra, Shimla, Mandi, and parts of Chamba and Kullu are also expected to face heavy rainfall in isolated spots. Meanwhile, districts like Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur could experience light to moderate rain at some places.

Tourist hotspots across Himachal Pradesh, including Shimla, are likely to be impacted, potentially affecting travel and outdoor activities. In Shimla, cloudy skies prevailed on Wednesday morning, clearing up by the afternoon. The Meteorological Department has predicted a drop of 5 to 7°C in maximum temperatures from April 18 to 20, followed by a 4 to 5°C rise in some areas. Minimum temperatures are expected to increase gradually by 3 to 4°C by April 20.

A yellow alert has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla, highlighting the risk of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds. The department noted that the weather is expected to stabilize after April 20, but a heatwave may develop in parts of the state until April 23.