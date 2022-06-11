Manali: President of India, Ram Nath Kovind today visited the Atal Tunnel Rohtang. He was accompanied by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

Atal Tunnel connects Manali with landlocked hinterland Lahaul Spiti Valley.

The President evinced keen interest in the Sisu Lake, Chandrabhaga River, Water Falls and the beautiful valley near the helipad.

Earlier, the President on his arrival at Sisu helipad in Lahaul Spiti district was received by the Governor and the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister presented a traditional Thangka painting to the President.

On the South Portal of Atal Tunnel, Chief Engineer of Border Roads Organization, Project Yojak, Jitendra Prasad apprised the President about the construction of Atal Tunnel and also apprised him regarding other important tunnels to be built on Manali-Leh road in future.