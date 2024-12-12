Mandi: A cylinder leak led to a devastating fire at a dhaba in Chak Ka Gohar, near Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, Nerchowk, on Wednesday, leaving seven people severely burnt. The incident caused panic in the area, with locals and shopkeepers rushing to help the injured and extinguish the flames.

The fire broke out around 1 p.m. at the dhaba run by Rakesh Kumar, known for preparing traditional Mandyali Dham. A commercial gas cylinder reportedly leaked, sparking a sudden blaze that engulfed three workers at the dhaba and two customers dining there. The flames also spread to an adjoining shop, injuring two people who were sunbathing outside.

All seven victims were immediately taken to Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Medical College and Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire caused chaos as people struggled to control the burning cylinder. The situation was eventually brought under control with considerable effort. Local administration visited the site to assess the damage.