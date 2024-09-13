Mandi – During the ongoing protest by Hindu organizations against the alleged illegal mosque near Sakodi Pul Jail Road in Mandi district, the situation became tense when a scuffle broke out between the protesters and the police. Thousands of demonstrators, resolute in their demands, refused to leave the area, prompting the police to use water cannons to disperse the crowd.

As the situation briefly calmed, District Commissioner Apoorv Devgan intervened, engaging with the protesters to de-escalate tensions and restore order.

Section 163 Imposed as Precautionary Measure

In response to the escalating unrest, the district administration had enforced Section 163 (144 CrPC) across seven major wards in Mandi, including Mangwai, Thanehda, Bhagwahan Mohalla, Palace-1, Palace-2, Suhra Mohalla, and Samkheter. This legal measure restricts gatherings of five or more people and bans the carrying of lethal weapons and inflammable materials.

Barricades had been set up near the disputed mosque, and Jail Road has been closed to vehicular traffic. The area is heavily patrolled, with District Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, SP Sakshi Verma, and ADC Rohit Rathore overseeing the security arrangements. The Law and Order DGP Shimla has also arrived to manage the situation.

The administration had imposed a comprehensive ban on rallies, hunger strikes, processions, and any activities that obstruct public routes. Additionally, there is a prohibition on religious or communal speeches, the use of loudspeakers, and wall writings. Violators will face penalties under Section 223 of the Indian Justice Code, 2023. Government employees on duty, police, fire services, medical emergency personnel, and media representatives are exempt from these restrictions.

The controversy over the mosque’s legality is set to be addressed in the court of the Commissioner of Mandi Municipal Corporation later today. Appeals on social media have urged supporters to gather near the corporation office, adding to the already heightened tensions in the area.