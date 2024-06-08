Mandi – In a tragic incident that has left the community in shock, a 16-year-old student from Jaral village in Chowk Baradata Panchayat of Sarkaghat subdivision, Mandi district, drowned in Rissa Khad on Friday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Sahil, son of Kamlesh Kumar.

According to reports, Sahil, a dedicated 12th-class student, had gone to play cricket with other boys from the village in a field along Rissa Khad’s banks. Following the game, Sahil and his friends decided to cool off by bathing in the nearby ravine. Unfortunately, Sahil drowned while in the water.

The distressing incident was quickly reported by the villagers to the local authorities. The police arrived at the scene, recovered Sahil’s body, and took it to Civil Hospital Sarkaghat. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to his heartbroken family.

Sahil’s demise has cast a pall of sorrow over Jaral village. Being the only son of his parents, his loss is a devastating blow to his family and has deeply affected the entire community.

DSP Sanjeev Gautam confirmed the incident. This incident underscores the urgent need for increased safety awareness and precautionary measures when swimming in natural water bodies. The community mourns the loss of a young, vibrant life that was full of promise and potential.