Shimla | Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh on Tuesday accused the BJP of doing politics over a sensitive issue related to the late Vimal Negi. He said that the BJP MLA and former minister Bikram Thakur is making baseless allegations without evidence, and the government will bring a privilege motion in the Assembly against such leaders.

Speaking at the Himachal Diwas program in Shimla, Singh challenged Bikram Thakur to present facts before the public. He said the BJP is trying to mislead people by twisting facts and politicising a tragic incident. “This is not a political matter, but a sensitive one, and the BJP should act responsibly,” Singh said.

Referring to the Pekhuwala solar project, Singh said the one-megawatt plant in Himachal is already operational, while the project being referred to in Gujarat has not even started. He added that when the project was completed in Himachal, late Vimal Negi had not even joined the Power Corporation.

Responding to allegations regarding vehicles being given to officers, Singh said that the BJP must bring clear evidence if they are making such claims. “These are serious accusations. If they have facts, they should present them. Otherwise, this is nothing but an attempt to create confusion,” he said.

Singh also addressed doubts raised about the postmortem of Vimal Negi, stating that it is done by a full team of doctors and the entire process is videographed. “How can anything be hidden? The BJP is trying to mislead people even on this,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had already placed all facts before the Assembly, and the opposition could not raise any objections at that time. “They remained silent inside the House and are now trying to stir controversy outside,” Singh added.

The minister reiterated that the government is sensitive to the matter and will not tolerate attempts to politicise it. He confirmed that a privilege motion would be brought in the Assembly against those making false and defamatory statements.